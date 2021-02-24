Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK) Shares Gap Down to $0.98

Shares of Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,523,490 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.09.

About Arkle Resources PLC (ARK.L) (LON:ARK)

Arkle Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Ireland. It explores for gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mine River gold project that comprises 5 licenses covering an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Wicklow and Wexford counties; the Inishowen gold project, which consists of two licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located on the Inishowen peninsula in Donegal County; and the Ladyswell project, which consists two licenses covering an area of 43 square kilometers in West Cork County.

