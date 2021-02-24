Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.53. The company had a trading volume of 176,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,996. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $595.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.