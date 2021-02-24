Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) Trading Down 0.2%

Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.21 and last traded at $22.63. 3,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 2,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Armor US Equity Index ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Armor US Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ARMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 24.22% of Armor US Equity Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

