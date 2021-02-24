Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AWI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The company had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,605. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $74.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at $23,419,899.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reduced their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

