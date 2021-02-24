Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $75.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE:AWI opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,678 shares of company stock worth $7,015,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

