Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded at Zelman & Associates

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zelman & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 638,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,777. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.20.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 33,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,673,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,826 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $416,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

