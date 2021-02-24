Arqma Price Hits $0.0089 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $73,930.96 and $263.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arqma has traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,134.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.48 or 0.03281797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00365267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.88 or 0.01060125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00421833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00394953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00265883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00023950 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,397,530 coins and its circulating supply is 8,352,986 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

