Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Shares Up 5.3%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.19. 1,820,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,411,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARTL. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARTL)

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

