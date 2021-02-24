Arweave (AR) Price Reaches $10.12

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded up 60.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Arweave has a total market cap of $338.10 million and $51.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $10.12 or 0.00020937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 32.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00035758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $355.53 or 0.00735240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00039279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00060196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org

Buying and Selling Arweave

Arweave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

