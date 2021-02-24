ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) Shares Down 1%

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II (OTCMKTS:ARYBU) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.39. Approximately 700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 60,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 499,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 199,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,425,000.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.