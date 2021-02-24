Asaleo Care Limited (AHY.AX) (ASX:AHY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Asaleo Care Limited (AHY.AX) (ASX:AHY) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.
Asaleo Care Limited (AHY.AX) Company Profile
