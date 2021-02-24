Asaleo Care Limited (AHY.AX) (ASX:AHY) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Asaleo Care Limited (AHY.AX) (ASX:AHY) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

Get Asaleo Care Limited (AHY.AX) alerts:

Asaleo Care Limited (AHY.AX) Company Profile

Asaleo Care Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells hygiene, personal care, and consumer tissue products in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, and the Pacific Islands. It operates through Retail and Business to Business segments. The company manufactures and markets consumer brands, including Sorbent toilet and facial tissue, Handee paper towel, Deeko disposable tableware, Purex toilet tissue, and Treasures nappies; personal hygiene products under the Libra feminine hygiene brand and the TENA incontinence brand.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Asaleo Care Limited (AHY.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asaleo Care Limited (AHY.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.