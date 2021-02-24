Ashley Services Group Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:ASH)

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASX:ASH) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.36.
Ashley Services Group Company Profile
Read More: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Ashley Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashley Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.