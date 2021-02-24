Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Analysts at Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $226.51. 1,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.77. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $227.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

