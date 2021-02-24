Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,019.17 ($39.45).

AHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 3,330 ($43.51) to GBX 4,340 ($56.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) stock opened at GBX 4,035 ($52.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,783.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,190.68. Ashtead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,056 ($52.99). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

