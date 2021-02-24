Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $4,032.00

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,032 ($52.68) and last traded at GBX 4,030 ($52.65), with a volume of 129884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,967 ($51.83).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 3,330 ($43.51) to GBX 4,340 ($56.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,933.08 ($38.32).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,783.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,190.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

About Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

