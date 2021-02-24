ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €528.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) received a €528.00 ($621.18) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price target on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €425.83 ($500.98).

