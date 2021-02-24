Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Trading Up 6.2%

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.22. Approximately 165,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 159,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $249.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 7,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $80,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C James Jensen sold 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $176,372.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,299.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,466 shares of company stock worth $835,295. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPU. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Aspen Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Aspen Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Group by 251.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.