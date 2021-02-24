Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) will report earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.79). Assembly Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.99) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assembly Biosciences.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASMB. Mizuho lowered their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,476,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 32.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 295,866 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,632. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $186.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.61.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

