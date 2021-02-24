Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.65

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.65 and last traded at $20.59, with a volume of 2210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Company Profile (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

