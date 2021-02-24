Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,061.40

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,061.40 ($26.93) and traded as high as GBX 2,480 ($32.40). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,454 ($32.06), with a volume of 1,445,840 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABF shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,426.50 ($31.70).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,251.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,061.40. The firm has a market cap of £19.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55.

In other news, insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total value of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 34,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total transaction of £805,616.64 ($1,052,543.30). Insiders have sold a total of 1,243,213 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,958,153 over the last quarter.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

