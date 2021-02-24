Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)’s stock price rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 55,925 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 12,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

