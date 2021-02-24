Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $720.67

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) (LON:AML) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 720.67 ($9.42) and traded as high as GBX 2,168 ($28.33). Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($27.18), with a volume of 854,050 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.86. The stock has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,938.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 720.67.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) alerts:

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) news, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 1,240,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £620,392 ($810,546.12).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts; and motor sport activities.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (AML.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.