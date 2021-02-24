AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.45% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7,120 ($93.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,935,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,479.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7,988.99. The company has a market capitalization of £93.46 billion and a PE ratio of 29.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.