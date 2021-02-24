AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

Get AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) alerts:

AZN traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,120 ($93.02). 2,935,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,388,250. The stock has a market capitalization of £93.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,479.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,988.99. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52-week high of £101.20 ($132.22).

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, with a total value of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.