AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue upgraded AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.26. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $64.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

