Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Position Increased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.59% of Astronics worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Astronics by 16.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after buying an additional 98,608 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 16.0% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 614,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 84,660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 87.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 181,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 346,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astronics by 12.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATRO opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.83. Astronics Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $24.11. The company has a market capitalization of $491.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Astronics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Astronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

