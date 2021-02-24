Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Shares Up 7.8%

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.62. 2,717,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 2,674,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Astrotech from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, 1st Detect Corporation and AgLAB Inc The 1st Detect Corporation segment manufactures explosives and narcotics trace detectors for use at airports, secured facilities, and borders.

