ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Trading 13.5% Higher

Shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) traded up 13.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.06. 235,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,857,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

