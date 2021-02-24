Athabasca Minerals (CVE:ABM) Trading Down 10.2%

Athabasca Minerals Inc (CVE:ABM)’s stock price was down 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 121,620 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 113,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Athabasca Minerals (CVE:ABM)

Athabasca Minerals Inc, an integrated aggregates company, engages in the resource development, aggregates marketing, and midstream supply-logistics solutions in Canada. It holds interests in the Richardson Dolomite/Granite Aggregate project comprising three contiguous subsurface leases covering an area of 3,904 hectares located to the north of Fort McMurray region; the Montney In-Basin Frac Sand project located in the vicinity of Dawson Creek and Fort St John; and the Duvernay Frac Sand project situated in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Athabasca Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athabasca Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.