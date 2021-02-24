Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.48

Shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) (TSE:ATH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 7379922 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$0.15 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) to C$0.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Athabasca Oil Co. (ATH.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.29.

The firm has a market cap of C$244.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

