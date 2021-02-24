Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) Declares Dividend of GBX 7.70

Athelney Trust (LON:ATY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Athelney Trust’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ATY traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 203 ($2.65). 4,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 196.72. Athelney Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 235 ($3.07). The firm has a market cap of £4.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89.

About Athelney Trust

Athelney Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company carries on business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with prospects of long-term capital growth with the risks inherent in small cap investment minimized through a spread of holdings over various industries and sectors.

