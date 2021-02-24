Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.89 and traded as high as C$3.73. Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) shares last traded at C$3.65, with a volume of 78,800 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Atlantic Power Co. (ATP.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.60 to C$3.03 in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 489.86, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.89. The stock has a market cap of C$325.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37.

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

