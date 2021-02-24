Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Price Up 9%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 6,396,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 33,055,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATOS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 119,497.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 561.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 418,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc develops and markets medical devices, laboratory tests, and therapeutics to address breast health conditions in the United States. The company's lead program is the development of Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen which is in Phase II studies to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.