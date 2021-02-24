Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 141,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 246,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $675.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.08.

In other Atreca news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 2,741 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $41,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 381,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,165.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,916 shares of company stock valued at $925,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Atreca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Atreca by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Atreca by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

