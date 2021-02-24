AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.58

Shares of AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 310793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.43.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

