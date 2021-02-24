AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.44. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 1,334.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

