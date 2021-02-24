Audius (AUDIO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Audius has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Audius has a market cap of $48.76 million and $3.35 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000826 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.42 or 0.00503048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00067738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00479817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00074084 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

Audius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

