Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.51. Approximately 412,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,337,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $26.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.85% of Auris Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

