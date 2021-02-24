Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.01

Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, insider Wayne Hubert acquired 595,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$111,358.50 ($79,541.79).

Austral Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in South America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Guanaco/Amancaya gold and silver mine located to the south east of Antofagasta in Northern Chile.

