Australian REIT Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:HRR.UN)

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.
Shares of TSE HRR.UN traded down C$0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.37.
About Australian REIT Income Fund
