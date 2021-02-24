Auto Price Tops $6,440.44 on Major Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, Auto has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. Auto has a market capitalization of $94.03 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can now be bought for approximately $6,440.44 or 0.13107889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00056887 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.32 or 0.00749632 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00035335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060611 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,293.85 or 0.04668561 BTC.

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 14,600 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

