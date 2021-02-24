Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

