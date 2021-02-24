Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 204.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period.

ATHM opened at $125.16 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHM. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.66.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

