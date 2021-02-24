AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $254,961.90 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90.

NYSE:AN traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $78.00. 1,018,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,459. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $82.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in AutoNation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of AutoNation by 53.2% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

