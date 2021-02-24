Autonio Achieves Market Cap of $6.91 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and $379,234.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $247.42 or 0.00503048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00067738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00081489 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00058357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.00 or 0.00479817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00074084 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

