AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.35 Million

Analysts expect AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) to report $17.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AutoWeb’s earnings. AutoWeb reported sales of $26.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoWeb will report full year sales of $76.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 million to $76.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.00 million, with estimates ranging from $76.15 million to $91.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoWeb.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoWeb by 4,860.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

