Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Tops $340.33 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $27.77 or 0.00057171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $2.14 billion and $340.33 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $240.68 or 0.00495556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00066609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.04 or 0.00080374 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00074300 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.00473589 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.85 or 0.00185010 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

