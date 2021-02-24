AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AvalonBay Communities worth $13,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $180.74 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $229.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

