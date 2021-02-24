Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. 13,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 81.11%.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

