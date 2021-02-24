Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Trading Up 5.1%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)’s share price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.77 and last traded at $46.73. Approximately 167,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 234,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.